Raiders, Jon Gruden slapped with big fines following latest COVID-19 violations: report

The Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden were reportedly punished again by the NFL as repeat offenders against COVID-19 protocols this season.

The Raiders were hammered with a $500,000 penalty, and Gruden was tagged with a $150,000 fine, according to Yahoo Sports citing two league sources.

The NFL will also take away a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from the Raiders after the league determined that offensive lineman Trent Brown and other players violated COVID-19 guidelines passed down by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Raiders have not commented on the report. These are by far the harshest penalties handed down by the NFL surpassing the $350,000 fine that the league handed to the Tennessee Titans back in October for violating protocols.

In total, the Raiders have been fined $800,000 so far this season, and Gruden was hammered with $250,000 in individual fines. The Raiders had a non-credentialed employee in the team’s locker room after a Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, and Gruden was penalized for failing to wear a mask properly during that game.

Las Vegas had 10 players fined a total of $165,000 for failing to abide by the COVID-19 protocols during a charity event hosted by tight end Darren Waller in late September.