Bengals' Joe Burrow believes he's 'scratching the surface' of his true potential

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is already showing a glimpse of what his true potential could be through eight games in the 2020 NFL season.

Burrow, who has led the Bengals to a 2-5-1 record through eight games, has 2,272 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and 130 rushing yards and three more scores. In Week 8, Burrow led the Bengals to their biggest win of the season, when they pulled out a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

There’s no doubt about it that Burrow is the team’s quarterback of the future, but he believes this is only the beginning of what will be a long and successful career.

"I'm just scratching the surface on where I can be and where I can go," Burrow said Wednesday via ESPN. "So, that's the most exciting thing for me."

Last week against the Titans, Burrow completed 26 of 37 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns. The more impressive numbers? He had no interceptions and he wasn’t sacked one time.

The win put an end to a three-game losing streak, and it was the first victory over a team with a winning record during head coach Zac Taylor’s tenure.

Burrow and the Bengals will enter their bye in Week 9. The former LSU product still believes he needs to improve in a lot of facets in his game, which includes cutting down on his turnovers.

"That's the biggest thing for me right now," Burrow said. "It's just limit the turnovers [and] ball security in the pocket, because you know pass-rushers in this league are coming for the ball -- they aren't coming for sacks."

Burrow was asked to grade himself through the midway point of his rookie season.

"Obviously, there's a lot to improve," Burrow said. "I'm nowhere near where I can be or need to be, but I think I'm off to a pretty good start."