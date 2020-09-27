Raiders' Johnathan Abram suffered chipped collarbone, internal bleeding after spill into TV cart: report

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram took a spill into a TV cart during the team's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints and while he got back up the extent of his injury wasn't revealed until Sunday.

Abram suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain, a chipped collarbone, and some internal bleeding after the crash, NFL.com reported. The second-year safety was on his back for a moment because he had the wind knocked out of him. He sprinted back to the sideline when he was able to get up.

COWBOYS' ALDON SMITH FINED MORE THAN $12G FOR HIT ON RAMS' JARED GOFF IN NFL RETURN

Fans watching the game Monday night questioned why the TV cart was so close to the goal line during the Saints' drive. ESPN and the NFL had discussions about how close the TV carts can be to the action since the Abram injury, NFL.com reported.

NFL INVESTIGATING RAIDERS OVER BREACHED COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS IN WEEK 2: REPORT

“Players are even more likely to make impact with these carts this season because of the lack of people on the sidelines due to COVID restrictions,” Abram’s agent Trey Robinson told the site, adding that the cart should be relocated or have sufficient padding around the base.

Abram was in practice this week to prepare for the next game against the New England Patriots. He is expected to play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Abram played in only one game last season. He suffered a torn rotator cuff and labrum and missed the rest of then-Oakland Raider’s season. He had 13 tackles in last week’s win against the Carolina Panthers.