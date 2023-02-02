Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders’ Davante Adams hints at possible reunion with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Adams was traded to the Raiders last year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t offered much about his plans for next season but longtime friend and teammate, Davante Adams, may have dropped some major clues over social media on Wednesday. 

Adams, who spent eight seasons in Green Bay with the Packers’ quarterback before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last year, was entertaining some fan questions on Twitter when he was questioned about a potential landing spot for Rodgers. 

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders stiff arms Darious Williams of the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders stiff arms Darious Williams of the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

"Which neighborhood is [Rodgers] moving to?" the tweet read. 

AARON RODGERS SUGGESTS FUTURE WITH PACKERS IS UNCLEAR, SAYS HE’S ‘NOT A PART OF THOSE CONVERSATIONS’

"Mine," Adams replied. 

If that wasn’t enough to keep Raiders fans thinking that Rodgers could be coming to Las Vegas, he took to Instagram to share a video of the two from when they played together in Green Bay. 

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said Tuesday that he will likely come to a decision in the next "couple weeks," which includes the possibility of him not returning to football at all. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers celebrates a touchdown with Davante Adams during the Cleveland Browns game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers celebrates a touchdown with Davante Adams during the Cleveland Browns game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When asked about how the process works of informing his team of that decision, Rodgers said conversations that don’t include him are already being had by the franchise. 

"It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting. Honestly, I've been insulated [from] a lot of that," he said. 

Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks up during the NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks up during the NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

"So, I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind, one way or another, then you guys and the Packers – not in that order – and everybody will know at some point."

Rodgers has been linked to several other teams, including the New York Jets, which recently hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. Hackett was hired after just one season with the Denver Broncos but had a successful run as the Packers OC from 2019-2021.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.