Raiders' Darren Waller tries to recap whirlwind month: 'We just have to keep moving forward'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller talked about the whirlwind last month he and his teammates have had to face, between Henry Ruggs III’s crash and later release to Jon Gruden’s dismissal.

Ruggs was arrested in a deadly car crash that left one woman dead, and the Radiers' head coach Gruden was fired after leaked emails showed racist and misogynistic emails to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

"Personally, it’s definitely blown me back a bit. Coach Gruden was somebody that took a risk to bring me in to give me a chance to play football again. And then Henry is somebody that everybody liked, not just because he was the fastest person you’ve ever seen run on a field, but he was a good person, a respectful person, somebody you liked being around on a daily basis," Waller said of the wide receiver, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"It is shocking, and you know it does hurt a little bit, but all we can do is the best we can to move forward and focus on football. Nobody asked for this, but at the same time, as far as training in resilience and adversity, I feel like we’re getting the best practice and training you could possibly get in that. So we just have to keep moving forward."

Ruggs, 22, was initially facing two felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4 early Tuesday morning while going 156 mph seconds before the crash with a blood alcohol level of nearly double the legal limit, but on Friday, court records revealed the former Alabama standout is facing more charges – and more prison time.

Clark County prosecutors intend to charge Ruggs with additional felony counts of DUI and reckless driving, both resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The new charges stem from the injuries Ruggs’ girlfriend Rudy Washington sustained in the crash.

Gruden was out after the emails surfaced. He was replaced by special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. The Raiders released Ruggs.

The Raiders lost to the New York Giants on Sunday, falling to 5-3 on the season.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.