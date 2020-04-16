Raiders' Clelin Ferrell recalls Antonio Brown incident with Mike Mayock

It’s been more than a year since Antonio Brown was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and then began his tumultuous relationship with the team that led to his release before the 2019 season started.

Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell was just a rookie when Brown’s drama with the Raiders was taking place. And while it was reported Brown and general manager Mike Mayock had an altercation during training camp, the team never talked about it much until Ferrell was asked about it Wednesday.

“I was just kind of thrown off by it,” the former No. 4 pick told ESPN’s “First Take.” “Obviously, you see the stuff in the media but when Antonio was in the locker room, he was the chillest dude. I had never really seen that side of either of them, so I was just kind of caught off guard, and was like, 'Woah! What's going on here?' They had a really good relationship. Obviously, the three of them -- Antonio, Mike and coach Gruden -- they always had a good relationship. I was just kind of caught off guard, but grown men gonna be grown men and have disputes sometimes.”

Ferrell said he knows the season might have turned out differently if Brown wasn’t let go.

“When you feel like you got Antonio Brown at his best, the sky would have been the limit for us offensively,” he said. “Just been a guy who is top five in receiving yards and touchdowns every single year. Would have did his thing. When all the different stuff happened with everything going on, that was tough on us. As a team, we just want to be quiet.

“Especially with 'Hard Knocks,' there was already so much attention and to have all this other stuff added in, it was kind of tough on us. But I feel like, at the end of the day, we just want the best for him because he did go through a lot, so no matter the disarray or dysfunction he has caused, you just want to see him get back to who he was.”

Ferrell had 4 1/2 sacks in 15 games.

Brown was picked up by the New England Patriots and played one game. He was released after multiple allegations of sexual harassment and rape.