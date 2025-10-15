Raiders' Brock Bowers reveals key advice he gave rookie Ashton Jeanty after early NFL struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last season, Brock Bowers came into a Las Vegas Raiders program expected to be an immediate-impact player as the team’s first-round pick.

After all, that’s exactly what every NFL team has in mind when they call their first player on draft night.

So, when viewing the Raiders’ expectations for running back Ashton Jeanty this season, Bowers is the right man to ask about carrying that load while getting acclimated to the NFL at the same time.

Jeanty, the Boise State product who was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, didn’t immediately light up the box score in his first few games with the Raiders, who took him sixth overall back in April. But every NFL player knows it’s not always going to go your way, especially in your rookie season.

Bowers spoke with Fox News Digital about some advice that he gave to Jeanty – first-rounder to first-rounder.

"Just do your thing," Bowers said, while also highlighting his time with USAA and the importance of safe driving in Las Vegas on Tuesday. "I mean, you’ve played football since you were little. It’s still just football at the end of the day. You’re still getting the handoff and running. You just got to do what you do every single day. It’s not too different."

Jeanty’s NFL debut saw just 38 yards on 19 carries, though he did score a touchdown in a win over the New England Patriots. He was averaging just a little over three yards per carry through his first three games, and the talk about whether he was ready or not for the NFL started to fester.

But Bowers saw what Jeanty was doing each week at practice, and remembered why he was rooting for him to win the Heisman last season – he’s a baller that wants to lower his shoulder and help his team fight for yards.

"He definitely has that chip on his shoulder and wants to hit dudes, wants to mess people up," Bowers said. "It’s cool to see. It sucks standing on the sideline, but it’s cool watching him."

Bowers has been sidelined due to a knee injury, but he’s been watching Jeanty ball out the last few weeks, starting with a Week 4 performance of 138 yards on 21 carries, including a rushing touchdown. He followed that up with 67 yards on 14 touches in the backfield with five catches for 42 yards as well.

And last week, as the Raiders got back in the win column, Jeanty totaled 75 yards on 23 carries with his third rushing score of the season, all while lowering his shoulder and mowing down defenders in an effort to pick up extra yardage.

It may have been a slow creep, but Jeanty is asserting himself as the top-tier back the Raiders, and the rest of the NFL, believed he could be.

"He goes out there the last couple weeks, breaking tackles, running through dudes and making people miss. It’s really cool to see," Bowers added.

Jeanty still has miles to go before he reaches that elite status for his position, but the signs are there these last few games. Bowers and the Raiders hope he will continue to build on the momentum he’s gained in recent performances.

SAFETY FIRST

Bowers has been sidelined with his injury, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have time for an important initiative with USAA.

He teamed up with the official "Salute to Service" partner of the Raiders and the NFL to highlight the importance of protecting the community through safe driving. He gave a short speech expressing the importance of safe driving, while also participating in USAA’s Auto Simulator experience, which navigates the user through a series of driving distractions to see who can drive the safest.

Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department came out for the event as well.

"I’m pretty sure everyone has a story about being, directly or indirectly, impacted by certain accidents. I think everybody has a story based on that, so I think it’s important to spread awareness.

"I think one of the main things is you’re affecting more than just yourself. It’s not just you on the road. There could be a family next to you – you never know who else is behind the wheel."

