Purdue wideout released from hospital, 'doing well' after being carted off the field with apparent neck injury

Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks has been released from the hospital and is "doing well" after being carted off the field with an apparent neck injury during Monday’s bowl game against Louisiana State University, according to the team.

The redshirt sophomore was carted off the field on a stretcher after getting injured late in the fourth quarter during a fourth down-completion and quickly transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with an apparent neck injury.

According to The Indianapolis Star, he remained down on the field until medical staff was able to immobilize his neck and get him on a stretcher.

Purdue later posted an update that Burks had been released from the hospital with "movement in all his extremities."

"Deion Burks has movement in all extremities. Due to neck pain, precautionary measures were taken to stabilize him after the injury. He was taken to a local hospital, where he will be fully evaluated and undergo additional testing," the statement read.

A second update said that all of his scans were "normal."

Burks took to Twitter late Monday night to give his own update.

"Thank you for all your concerns and prayers, your support means everything. I’m doing well!"

Purdue capped off a rollercoaster season that saw head coach Jeff Brohm leave at the end of the regular season to take over the head coaching job at Louisville with a brutal 63-7 loss to the Tiger’s in Monday’s Citrus Bowl game.

"Not the performance we were looking for," interim head coach Brian Brohm said after the game. "Very disappointed in the result. A lot of people might have thought this was gonna happen – we were trying our hardest to make sure it didn’t."