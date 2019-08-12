Puerto Rico bowling team stripped of gold medal at Pan American Games over player's failed doping test

Puerto Rico’s doubles bowling team was stripped of its gold medal at the Pan American Games over the weekend after one of its players failed a doping test, officials said.

Jean Perez Faure tested positive for chlorthalidone, which is a diuretic that acts as a masking agent and is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) list of banned substances.

“The procedures used to take and analyze the samples are being carried out according to the Pan American Games anti-doping rules that were approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency,” the Pan American Sports Organization said in a statement Sunday.

The decision meant that the U.S. team of Jakob Butturff and Nick Pate won the gold medal. Colombia and Mexico won silver and bronze respectively.

Out of 1,200 tests conducted at this year’s Pan American Games, Faure had the second failed drug test. Dominican baseball player Audrey Joel Perez had previously tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

The U.S. finished with the most medals at the Pan American Games with 293. Brazil was second with 171 and Mexico was third with 136.