Boxing

Promising boxer, 27, victim of targeted shooting outside Baltimore

Police believe Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi was not in the wrong place at the wrong time

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
A boxer was the victim of a targeted shooting in Baltimore on Monday night, Anne Arundel County Police announced in a press release. 

Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi, a 27-year-old promising boxer, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 9:45 p.m. on Meadowmist Way at Stehlik Drive by authorities. 

Olugbemi was rushed to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, but he passed away from injuries there. 

Boxing gloves sit there

Olugbemi was a three-time Golden Gloves States champion. (David Davies - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Authorities believe this was not a random shooting, though the investigation is still ongoing. 

There have been no suspects arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators are urging neighbors to help them with the investigation by allowing access to private surveillance and doorbell cameras. 

Authorities ask those with any information to call 410-222-4731 to speak with detectives.

Olugbemi, a native of Odenton, Maryland, which is about 30 minutes outside Baltimore, was a promising talent in the ring. 

Boxing ring

The heavyweight unification rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua at the King Abdullah Sports Complex's Super Dome Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20, 2022. (Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

DMV Boxing Legends posted to their Instagram page to confirm the death of Olugbemi, while noting he was the 2024 National Golden Gloves Champion in the heavyweight division. 

Olugbemi is a three-time Golden Gloves States champion as well. 

"To the DMV boxing world we have been informed that our only male 2024 National Golden Gloves champion Isaiah Olugbemi was unfortunately killed last night to gun violence in Anne Arundel County. We send our condolences to his family. May the ancestors welcome him with open arms," the caption read. 

Boxing gloves in ring

Olugbemi was a two-time All-American boxer, as well as a Junior Olympics Gold medalist. (Fernando Lavoz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Olugbemi was a two-time All-American boxer, as well as a Junior Olympics Gold medalist and two-time Open Regional champion. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.