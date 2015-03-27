Problems that hampered Patriots during the second half of games last year remain troublesome

The second-half problems the New England Patriots had last year are still hurting them.

They lost to the New York Jets 28-14 on Sunday after being outscored 18-0 in the last two quarters. A week earlier, the Patriots beat the Cincinnati Bengals 38-24 but were outscored 21-14 in the second half.

Coach Bill Belichick said Monday he doesn't know why that happens. But he said that overall the Patriots were outplayed by the Jets. All three New England turnovers against New York came in the second half.

Last year, the Patriots lost six regular-season games and in four of them they led at halftime.