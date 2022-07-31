Pro Football Hall of Famer rips Kyler Murray's 'independent study' clause in contract: 'Very embarrassing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Warren Moon was unenthused with the "independent study" clause that was reportedly in Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s extension agreement.

Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million deal last week and the NFL Network reported the young quarterback was required to have four hours of "independent study" of game film per week. But after backlash, the clause was removed.

Moon told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he believed there were racial undertones with the clause.

"It's something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn't let us play," Moon said. "That we were lazy, that we didn't study, that we couldn't be leaders, that we weren't smart. So all those different things just kind of came to surface after we put all that stuff to bed over the years and just because of this deal that's going on between Arizona and Kyler.

"So yeah, very embarrassing."

Moon, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, said that even though the clause was removed "the damage has been done."

"He'll have this riding on him every time he does something wrong in a football game. They're going to say, 'See, that's the reason why that happened is because he didn't study enough film last week,' or whatever it might be," he told TMZ Sports. "It's a very unfortunate situation for him and very embarrassing for both sides."

Murray defended his work ethic during a media availability after the deal was done.

"To think that I can accomplish everything that I've accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious is... disrespectful and almost a joke," Murray said.