September 13, 2015

Press scores twice, US women beat Netherlands 3-1 and extend unbeaten streak to 31

Associated Press
    U.S. players celebrate scoring 1-0 against The Netherlands during the international friendly women's soccer match at ADO The Hague stadium, Netherlands, Tuesday April 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (The Associated Press)

    Christen Press of the U.S., center with number 23, and Daphne Koster of The Netherlands, left, vie for the ball during the international friendly women's soccer match at ADO The Hague stadium, Netherlands, Tuesday April 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (The Associated Press)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Christen Press scored twice and the U.S. women's team beat the Netherlands 3-1 in an exhibition Tuesday night that extended its unbeaten streak to 31 games.

Tobin Heath scored for the Olympic champions in the 36th minute and Press added goals in the 45th and 60th, giving her six goals in seven international appearances.

Outshot 19-5, the Dutch got a goal in the 81st minute when Manon Melis lobbed goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

U.S. coach Tom Sermanni kept his most experienced players on the bench. The Americans tied Germany 3-3 Friday in the opening of the two-game tour.