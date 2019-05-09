Poet buys out Phoenix Mercury's upper level for home opener in hopes of sellout

A poet is set on helping the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury sellout its home opener later this month.

Christopher Owens, also known as spoken-word poet Truth B. Told, purchased the entire 7,000-seat upper level at the Talking Stick Resort Arena for the team’s season opener May 31 against the Las Vegas Aces. He hopes the arena sells out for the nationally televised game.

“I was always raised to believe if your dreams don’t scare the s—t out of you, they’re not big enough,” he told The Arizona Republic on Wednesday. “When I had this dream, my heart skipped a couple of beats. I’m literally dedicating this month to selling these tickets. If I do, it’s going to be something memorable.”

Though the Mercury have one of the highest attendances in the league, the newspaper noted they have only sold out one home game.

Owens, a Phoenix transplant, believes the Mercury’s fan base should be larger.

“I first got into women's sports with Tennessee and Connecticut, and I've been hooked ever since,” Owens told the Arizona Republic. “I've never understood the disparity [between men's and women’s basketball attendance], but the tide seems to be turning. I want Phoenix to give the Mercury the sellout they deserve.”

Owens is selling the tickets between $2 and $5 through his company Culture Phx. He’s also looking for sponsors to buy ticket packages.

The Mercury have won three WNBA titles, but none since 2014. The team’s roster includes the legendary Diana Taurasi, five-time All-Star Brittney Griner and 11-year veteran Essence Carson.