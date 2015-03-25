Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Pittsburgh Steelers sign second-round draft pick Le'Veon Bell to 4-year deal

By | Associated Press

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed second-round draft pick Le'Veon Bell to a four-year deal.

The Steelers selected Bell with the 48th overall selection in the draft. Bell ran for 1,743 yards last season at Michigan State and was named to the All-Big Ten first team. He is expected to compete with Isaac Redman and Jonathan Dwyer for the starting running back spot.

Bell is the sixth of Pittsburgh's nine draft picks to sign. Three remain unsigned, including first-round pick Jarvis Jones and fourth-round pick Landry Jones.