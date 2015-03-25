Pittsburgh Steelers sign second-round draft pick Le'Veon Bell to 4-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed second-round draft pick Le'Veon Bell to a four-year deal.

The Steelers selected Bell with the 48th overall selection in the draft. Bell ran for 1,743 yards last season at Michigan State and was named to the All-Big Ten first team. He is expected to compete with Isaac Redman and Jonathan Dwyer for the starting running back spot.

Bell is the sixth of Pittsburgh's nine draft picks to sign. Three remain unsigned, including first-round pick Jarvis Jones and fourth-round pick Landry Jones.