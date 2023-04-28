Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Formula One
Published

Grand Prix practice session brought to screeching halt after Pierre Gasly’s Alpine car catches fire

Drivers were participating in the practice session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Formula One returns Sunday after a weeks-long hiatus, and several drivers were on the track to practice ahead of a qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

But the practice session came to an unexpected stop Friday after French driver Pierre Gasly's Alpine car caught fire.

Large flames and smoke rose from the rear of Gasly's car. He quickly stopped the car, and a red flag brought the session to a halt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pierre Gasly leaves his car

Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 leaves his car after it caught fire during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit April 28, 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan.  (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Gasly made it out of the car safely and did not appear to be injured.

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S FAMILY TO PURSUE LEGAL ACTION FOLLOWING FAKE AI-GENERATED INTERVIEW

The flames broke out about 15 minutes after the session started. Crew members responded and quickly extinguished the flames.

Track marshals put out the fire in the car of Pierre Gasly

Track marshals put out the fire in the car of Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit April 28, 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan.  (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

After the track was cleared, the session resumed. Gasly earned four points from the first three races of the season after he finished in ninth place in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

In his most recent race in Australia, Gasly failed to finish.

Pierre Gasly of France leaves his car

Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 leaves his car after it caught fire during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit April 28, 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Gasly stayed back in the Alpine garage once Friday's practice session resumed. Max Verstapppen, the regaining world champion, beat Charles Leclerc in the session.

Drivers will have to adjust to the new sprint race format in Baku. Under the new format, one of the qualifying sessions determine the order for Sunday's grand prix, while the other decides the starting grid for the sprint race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drivers will now only have one hour of practice time ahead of qualifying for this weekend's main event instead of three hours.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.