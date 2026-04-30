Phillies players viciously booed by Philadelphia faithful at Flyers playoff game

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The Philadelphia Flyers had perhaps their biggest win in over a decade on Wednesday night, but that didn't stop the Broad Street faithful from raining down boos on one of their own teams.

No, the boos were not for the Flyers, who earned a 1-0 win in overtime to get past the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Instead, they were for the Phillies, who had a suite, as their game against the San Francisco Giants got postponed.

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Members of the Phillies were shown on the jumbotron at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philly, and with the baseball team owning one of the worst records in Major League Baseball, boobirds were heard rather loudly.

Philadelphia lost 10 games in a row before finally snapping the streak last Saturday, but that did not stop them from relieving Rob Thomson of his managerial duties.

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Thankfully for the Flyers, showing the Phillies was not a bad omen. Despite the ice being tilted for pretty much the entirety of the second, third and overtime periods, Flyers goalie Dan Vladar stood on his head to make 42 saves in a shutout, and Cam York scored the overtime winner.

The Flyers will now face the Eastern Conference's top seed in the Carolina Hurricanes, who swept the Ottawa Senators.

The Phillies' 10-game skid was their longest since losing 11 straight in 1999, and it's a battle between themselves and their own NL East rival New York Mets for the worst record in baseball (owned by New York by just half a game).

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Entering their doubleheader against the Giants, the Phillies are 10-19 and are already 11.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves, who are 22-9. The next-closest team in the division is the Miami Marlins, who are 15-16.

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