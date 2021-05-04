Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Phillies’ fan catches catches 97 mph foul ball while holding ice cream

What was a seemingly routine play, turned into a catch of a lifetime

By David Aaro | Fox News
The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the New York Mets on Sunday, but that didn't stop one fan from scoring a big win during the contest.

The fan managed to snag a foul ball that left the bat at 97 mph--all while holding an ice cream.

The catch occurred during the top of the seventh inning when Mets outfielder Michael Conforto ripped a 0-2 pitch into the left-field stands.

ALONSO, METS TOP PHILLIES 8-7 AFTER REPLAY REVERSAL

"Get that fan a contract," an announcer said.

Users on social media also couldn't believe their eyes.

PHILLIES LHP ALVARADO SUSPENDED 3 GAMES FOR DUSTUP WITH METS

"Ouch! My hand was stinging just looking at it," one wrote. 

"Lord almighty! The epic one-handed foul ball catch from the @Phillies fan holding a tiny helmet filled with ice cream in his other hand. @espn @SportsCenter gold!" another replied. 

The Mets went on to beat the Phillies, their National League East rival, 8-7 at Citizens Bank Park.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital