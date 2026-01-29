Patriots' Drake Maye, Seahawks' Sam Darnold both listed on injury reports ahead of Super Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks share a common concern heading into the Super Bowl. Both of their star quarterbacks are on the injury report.

The first injury report for both teams was due on Wednesday despite neither team practicing until Thursday, and the participation statuses were listed as estimates. Sam Darnold was listed as limited with an oblique injury, while Drake Maye was listed with a right shoulder injury.

Darnold has been on the injury report since before the Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round. He said he felt something in his oblique on Thursday prior to the game and reportedly didn’t throw a football until he took the field on Saturday.

Darnold, 28, played well against the 49ers, completing 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 41-6 blowout win. After the game, he split first-team reps with Drew Lock leading into the team’s NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s report.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said during the week that his throwing in practice would be curtailed but that his condition improved. Darnold planned to take a pain-killing injection before the game, according to the report.

The injection worked, as Darnold had one of the best games of his career in what was the biggest game of his career. The former USC star completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' thrilling 31-27 win.

Meanwhile, Maye sustained the shoulder injury during the Patriots’ 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. The 23-year-old appeared to have been injured in the third quarter when he got hit on a scramble and immediately grabbed his right shoulder.

Maye said after the game that he had some bumps and bruises.

"Some bumps and bruises, but hey, that’s what it takes," Maye said. "And I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things and I think at the same time the best thing about it is we get another chance at it. Another chance I have to get healthy."

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said during a press conference on Tuesday that Maye is not 100% at this time of year, but that nobody is 100% at this time of the year.

Maye, who was fantastic in the regular season, has not seen the same success in the playoffs, despite making the Super Bowl.

In the regular season, the 23-year-old completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the playoffs, Maye has not been as effective through the air, completing 55.8% of his passes for 533 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while getting sacked 15 times.

However, Maye has been dynamic with his legs, rushing for 141 yards and one touchdown, the lone one the Patriots scored in the AFC Championship, in three games.

The Patriots will need Maye to be at his best in the Super Bowl, as the Seahawks' defense was the best in the NFL this season, allowing just 17.1 points per game.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.