Former Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens leaving MLB to pursue NFL 'dream'

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens is trading in his mitt for shoulder pads, announcing Tuesday that he intends to pursue his "dream" of playing in the NFL .

Cozens, 27, took to social media to announce his retirement from baseball and thank his former organizations as he looks to pursue a career in football.

"I’ve decided it’s time to chase my dream of playing in the @NFL. I want to thank the @phillies @RaysBaseball and @Brewers organizations for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball but more importantly the people, experiences, and memories I’ll keep forever," he said in a tweet.

Cozens grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz. He attended Chaparral High School, where he helped take home a state championship his senior year. He also played as a defensive end on the school’s football team and even verbally committed to playing at the University of Arizona.

Cozens was drafted by the Phillies in the second round of the 2012 draft, where he spent several years in the minors before making his MLB debut in 2018. He batted .158 with one home run and two RBIs in 38 at-bats that year but was released the following season.

He signed with the Tampa Bay Rays ’ Triple-A Affiliate Durham Bulls in 2019 before signing with the Nashville Sounds, a Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers , in December.

