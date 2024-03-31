Phillies' Bryce Harper flips upside down trying to catch ball in dugout

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Bryce Harper is known for his relentless hustle, and that was certainly the case after a wild play that resulted in him upside down in his own dugout on Saturday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Phillies first baseman was tracking down a foul ball by Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley that was drifting toward the first-base dugout.

As he approached the railing of the camera well, Harper leaned over to make the catch. But instead of grabbing the ball, he tumbled upside down into the well.

Harper emerged all right, and he stayed in the game as the Phillies crowd at Citizens Bank Park cheered for his hard-nosed effort.

Harper remained in the game, which ended up in a Phillies’ 12-4 loss at the hands of their NL East rival.

Heading into Sunday, Harper was given a rest day by manager Rob Thomson, though he said it was already scheduled since he "hasn't played much in the spring, and then he falls into the camera well."

"We're trying to take care of him. In the first month, we've got two days off," Thomson said, per ESPN. "It's like spring training without the extra 44 players. And with a lefty matchup, we'll kick other guys in. We'll just protect him."

The Phillies had Alec Bohm start at first base instead of Harper, who said he "felt pretty good" after the game on Saturday.

The two-time MVP has been a crucial cog in the Phillies’ machine that has made it to back-to-back NLCS appearances, most recently falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. They made it to the 2022 World Series but lost to the Houston Astros.

While Harper searches for his first hit of the 2024 season, he had a .293/.401/.499 slash line with 21 homers and 72 RBI in 126 games in 2023. He finished 12th in NL MVP voting and earned a Silver Slugger Award.

