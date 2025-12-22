Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers delivers vintage first half performance for Colts, delighting NFL fans

Rivers started the game slinging the rock around the field

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Michael Pittman Jr explains why Philip Rivers could thrive with Colts again Video

Michael Pittman Jr explains why Philip Rivers could thrive with Colts again

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. last played with Philip Rivers in 2020; now Rivers is back as his quarterback. Pittman tells Fox News Digital why he believes Rivers can help the team's playoff hopes. 

Philip Rivers’ return to the NFL has many former quarterbacks over the age of 40 wondering if they could turn back the clock and perform at a similarly high level.

If anything, they should at least take note of what Rivers did in the first half for the Indianapolis Colts against the San Francisco 49ers.

Philip Rivers passes the football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes as San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White (56) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 semifinalist put on a vintage performance in the first half against the 49ers, delighting NFL fans who tuned into the game on Monday night.

He started the night coming out to cheers from Colts fans at Lucas Oil Stadium – his family also in attendance. The Colts went nine plays, 72 yards and Rivers found wide receiver Alec Pierce for a 20-yard touchdown. Indianapolis jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

Philip Rivers throws deep

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AJ Mast/AP Photo/)

San Francisco scored on back-to-back drives thanks to Brock Purdy hooking up with Demarcus Robinson, the special teams forcing a turnover, and then Purdy throwing a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey. When Rivers got the ball back, he drove down the field again.

The Colts scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to Pierce to end a 12-play, 66-yard drive. The game was tied with a lot of time to go in the first half.

Indianapolis trailed 24-17 at the half. But the attention was on Rivers.

He was 14-of-21 with 175 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The last time he threw multiple touchdown passes in the regular season was on Dec. 20, 2020, against the Houston Texans.

Rivers came back to the Colts last week at the age of 44. He had a solid performance against the Seattle Seahawks for someone who hadn’t thrown a ball in nearly five years.

Now, the Colts’ playoff hopes rest on his shoulders.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

