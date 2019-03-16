Phillies' $330M star Bryce Harper limps off field, plunked by pitch during spring training game

Say it ain't so.

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies' newly signed $330 million slugger, limped off the field Friday after being hit in the right ankle by a 96-mph fastball during a spring training game in Clearwater, Fla.

It happened in the sixth inning, after the pitch from Toronto Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trent Thorton. Harper dropped to the ground, clutched the injured ankle and rolled in pain, a report said.

The Phillies diagnosed Harper with a "right-foot contusion," after a 3-2 win over Toronto, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Harper was checked by a trainer and soon hobbled toward the clubhouse. Initial X-rays were negative, the club said. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.

Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worried about the injury.

"Bryce has a right foot contusion," Kapler said. "Right now we don't have reason for major concern, but obviously we want to go inside and take a look first."

"Certainly extra scary given where we are in camp," he said. "We're confident and we understand we have a good club on the field and we're confident that Bryce is going to be all right."

Harper was playing his fourth exhibition game since signing a record $330 million, 13-year contract. So far he is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.

"I think it's a little premature to speculate on lost at-bats or anything like that," Kapler said. "First and foremost, we probably have to get inside and meet with our medical team and discuss it. But again, not overly concerned right now."

