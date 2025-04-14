Ex-PGA Tour pro Steve Elkington rips CBS for call on Rory McIlroy's potential disaster putt

One former PGA Tour pro wanted CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz to jab into Rory McIlroy more after missing his par putt on the 18th green that would’ve won him The Masters without needing a playoff.

As McIlroy made his way out of the bunker, he had a few feet to save par and his green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. But his putt stayed left and he missed on his 72nd hole of the tournament, forcing a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose, who sunk a birdie on the same green earlier to finish 11-under.

Of course, McIlroy went on to birdie the 18th in that playoff, and he was pure emotion on the green while patrons roared around him as he completed the career Grand Slam.

But former PGA Tour pro Steve Elkington was vocal on X after hearing Nantz simply say, "We’re going to a playoff," as McIlroy tapped in his bogey to fall to 11-under.

"That could be the greatest collapse in golf history & f---ing CBS says, ‘we have a playoff,’" Elkington wrote on X.

Elkington, the 62-year-old Australian, felt Nantz and the rest of the broadcasters had to be more critical of McIlroy in that moment. It could’ve been an epic collapse for the man who not only hadn’t won The Masters, but also missed out on a major victory over the last 11 years, including a putting meltdown in the 2024 U.S. Open.

Elkington continued to critique McIlroy, saying his approach on No. 18 from 125 yards out is about as easy as it comes for pros.

"That was a wedge into the right bunker on 18… A wedge," he said.

While Elkington was critical, there were many who loved what Nantz and CBS were doing in these high-stress moments, allowing the suspense to carry the broadcast as McIlroy worked his way through his tumultuous final round.

When McIlroy buried his birdie putt in the playoff, and dropped to his knees, Nantz simply said, "Rory has his masterpiece." From there, almost seven minutes went by without a word from Nantz or anyone else, as McIlroy made his way off the green and met his family and team for an emotional celebration.

McIlroy joined Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in rare golf history as the only golfers to ever complete the career grand slam.

Meanwhile, Elkington was ranked as high as third in his career, winning 10 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1995 PGA Championship. His best finish at Augusta was T-3rd in 1993.

