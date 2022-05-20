PGA Championship: Tiger Woods makes the cut after gritty second round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods made the cut at the PGA Championship on Friday, putting together a gritty performance on the back nine to finish 3-over par through the first 36 holes.

The cut line was 4-over par.

Woods made the cut for the second straight event since he suffered a devastating leg injury in a 2021 car crash in Los Angeles. He made the cut at the Masters but fell off the lead in the third round.

He needed a gutsy performance in the second round just to get above the cut line.

Woods had a birdie and a bogey through the front nine and would double bogey the 11th, putting any chance of making the weekend in doubt. However, he would dig deep and birdie the 13th and the 16th and save par every other hole to finish 1-under in round 2.