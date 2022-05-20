Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship
Published

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods makes the cut after gritty second round

Tiger Woods battled through leg discomfort in the second round of the PGA Championship

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods made the cut at the PGA Championship on Friday, putting together a gritty performance on the back nine to finish 3-over par through the first 36 holes.

The cut line was 4-over par.

Woods made the cut for the second straight event since he suffered a devastating leg injury in a 2021 car crash in Los Angeles. He made the cut at the Masters but fell off the lead in the third round.

He needed a gutsy performance in the second round just to get above the cut line.

Woods had a birdie and a bogey through the front nine and would double bogey the 11th, putting any chance of making the weekend in doubt. However, he would dig deep and birdie the 13th and the 16th and save par every other hole to finish 1-under in round 2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.