Pete Rose reportedly involved in high-stakes gambling, owes money to casinos, IRS

Pete Rose reportedly earns $1 million a year -- and blows a substantial amount of it on high-stakes gambling, according to his estranged wife.

Rose, 77, earns most of his money from autograph signings and appearance fees, according to documents filed by Carol Rose and obtained by TMZ Sports.

Carol Rose reportedly made the allegations as part of a new filing in an ongoing divorce case with the Cincinnati Reds legend. Pete Rose initially filed for divorce in 2011, but proceedings have dragged out, according to TMZ Sports.

Carol Rose also alleged her husband owes money to various casinos and the IRS.

Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 after an investigation found he had bet on baseball games while he was playing for and managing the Reds.

The all-time leader in hits was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016, according to MLB.com.