Pete Alonso hits miraculous ninth-inning homer to send Mets to NLDS

The New York Mets' magic carpet ride was just about to end - but we may just be seeing the Miracle Mets 2.0.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the ninth and two outs from elimination, New York rallied against Devin Williams to steal a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and move on to the National League Division Series.

Francisco Lindor opened up the inning with a walk, and two batters later, Brandon Nimmo singled to put runners on the corners - that had been the first hit by a Met other than Lindor on the night, as Lindor had been 2-for-3, but everyone else combined to go 0-for-24.

That brought up slugger Pete Alonso, who has been public enemy No. 1 in Queens with his subpar season (at least for his standards). But, he made up for it all.

The righty laced a pitch to opposite field that sneaked over the right field wall to give New York a 3-2 lead, causing pandemonium in the dugout and on the basepaths.

Starling Marte added an RBI single for good measure, but it was unnecessary.

Because Edwin Diaz had pitched a part of the seventh and the entire eighth with the Mets trailing, the Mets brought in David Peterson for the save out of desperation. He promptly allowed a leadoff single to Sal Frelick, who went back-to-back with Jake Bauers in the seventh, but he struck out Joey Ortiz and got Brice Turang to ground into a 6-6-3 double play to give the Mets the series victory.

The miraculous victory is déjà vu for the Mets = it comes just three days after the Mets fought back from down 3-0 in the eighth, and 7-6 in the ninth, against the Atlanta Braves to clinch a postseason spot in their first game of a doubleheader.

Everything looked like it was down the drain for the Mets, who, after pulling Jose Quintana following six scoreless innings, allowed back-to-back homers to start the seventh inning. However, Alonso's blast was the first ever by a Met while trailing in the 9th inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game, according to OPTA Stats.

This also marks the first time since 2006 that both the Mets and New York Yankees are in the division series since 2006 - it's not too early to wonder about a Subway Series, right?

The Mets will now face their NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series. Philly is the No. 2 seed in the NL, and it's the first time the two teams have ever faced off in the postseason.

The season series was as tight as it gets, with Philly winning seven of their 13 games. The series begins in Philadelphia on Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET.

