Perreault lifts Jets to fourth straight win, 4-2 over Sens

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Mathieu Perreault scored the go-ahead goal 7:46 into the third period, lifting the Winnipeg Jets to their fourth straight win, a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

With the game tied at 2, Perreault took a pass from Bryan Little and fired a shot past Mike Condon, who had Jets forward Patrik Laine standing in front of him with the screen, to make it 3-2.

With Condon pulled for an extra attacker and just over a minute left, Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck whipped out his glove to snag Kyle Turris' blast, preserving the lead. Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the victory with an empty-netter with 25 seconds left.

Blake Wheeler and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg, which has its first four-game win streak of the season. Little had a pair of assists.

Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Senators, who have lost four straight — 0-3-1 — are tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division with 91 points. Both teams have five regular-season games remaining.

Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets. Condon had 24 stops for the Senators, who were playing the fourth game of a season-high, five-game road trip.

Ottawa came in having won all six games the team had played at MTS Centre since the Jets returned to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season.

A turnover by the Jets in their own end led to Hoffman's 24th goal of the season at 16:15 of the first, a high shot over Hellebuyck's blocker.

Winnipeg tied the game early in the second when a turnover by Ottawa sent the puck to the corner of the net and Wheeler tapped in his 25th goal at 3:29, extending his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists).

But just 11 seconds later, Hoffman gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead with his 25th goal.

Lowry notched his career-high 15th goal off a rebound at 10:43 — 12 seconds after a tripping penalty on Ottawa expired — to even it at 2.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Detroit on Monday.

Jets: Starts a two-game road trip Tuesday in St. Louis.

___

This story has been corrected to fix saves for Hellebuyck to 29 and Condon to 24, per official scoring change.