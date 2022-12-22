Pelé under 'elevated care' as health condition worsens, hospital says

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé will be surrounded by his family for Christmas following news that his cancer has advanced, and he is now under "elevated care."

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement Wednesday that the 82-year-old’s health has taken a turn, and he is now under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."

Pelé was hospitalized in late November to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor. His daughter, Kely Nascimento, said at the time that there was "no emergency" concerning her father’s health.

The hospital’s previous update in early December suggested no change in Pelé’s health at the time.

Nascimento posted an update about her father on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that the family will remain at the hospital with Pelé through Christmas.

"Insta family, our Christmas at home has been suspended. We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!!"

She continued: "We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world! Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone."

Nascimento added that they will post another update next week.

Pelé had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



