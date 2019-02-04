Patriots Super Bowl parade route in Boston revealed: Everything you need to know

The New England Patriots are once again gearing up to celebrate their historic Super Bowl LII win over the Los Angeles Rams with fans Tuesday morning in Boston.

With their 13-3 victory, the Patriots became the first team since the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins to win the Bowl game after losing it the previous season. Brady, who earned his sixth ring Sunday night, is now the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at age 41. And Belichick is the oldest coach to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at age 66.

More than one million NFL fans are expected to cheer on the champs on as they make their way through the city, starting at 11 a.m. ET. — and local officials are pumped (to say the least).

SUPER BOWL MVPS, THEN AND NOW

"LET’S GO!!!! Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11:00am!" Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted after the Patriots accepted the trophy.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to celebrate the Patriots' big victory.

What time is the parade?

The parade officially starts at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

What's the exact parade route?

The parade route will kick off at the Hynes Convention Center. It will then travel down Boylston Street, veer left onto Tremont Street to Cambridge Street and then come to a close on Cambridge Street. Officials said people with disabilities will be able to view the duck boat parade from two designated areas: Copley Square and City Hall Plaza.

If you think the route looks familiar, you're right — it's the same path the Patriots took when they won the Super Bowl in 2017, according to Boston.com.

The City of Boston released a detailed map of the route on Monday.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) recommends revelers use public transportation before 9 a.m. ET to avoid the morning rush. Subway trains will run every 5 to 6 minutes or so from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the event.

"This is the Patriots’ 6th 'Rolling Rally'—1 of a dozen that Boston has celebrated since 2002 alongside the Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics. Each parade can draw up to a million people, so trains and stations near the route will be crowded," the MBTA states on its website. "We want to ensure your safety while you celebrate—additional MBTA staff and Transit Police will be at all subway and Commuter Rail stations, and we’ll run extra trains to accommodate more passengers."

You can check out a full list of road closures and parking restrictions here.

"What time we re-open traffic will depend on the size of the crowd. We'll re-open each street after people leave and we get a chance to clean up. We expect to re-open Boylston Street first, followed by Tremont Street and then Cambridge Street," the city said.

What will the weather be like?

Good news, Bostonian: The weather is expected to be pretty nice Tuesday.

Accuweather says locals can expect a high of 58 degrees and some morning fog. It will be partly cloudy with 6 percent precipitation.

However, you may want to pack a thicker jacket if you plan to stay out late. The temperature will dip to 29 degrees at night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.