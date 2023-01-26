Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Patriots' offensive struggles highlighted by Mac Jones, Joe Judge fallout: report

Patriots hired former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Thursday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New England Patriots confirmed the return of former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Thursday, but amid news of the reunion came a report about the state of the offense and the relationship between quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and second-year QB Mac Jones.

Jones’ frustrations with the offense, specifically with Matt Patricia, who acted as the primary play caller, spilled out on the field several times this season, but the Boston Herald reported there was an issue with Judge, the former New York Giants head coach, as well.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, right, walks off the practice field with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge during training camp in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, right, walks off the practice field with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge during training camp in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images / File)

"Mac didn’t like him," one source told the outlet. "At all."

According to the report, while Patricia caught much of the heat for New England’s offensive woes, Judge was the target behind closed doors. 

"Belichick would blast him in practice, and it wasn’t uncommon for Judge and Jones to trade profanity-laced outbursts. Jones’ trust in his position coach was effectively non-existent," the report read.

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, right, works with Mac Jones during training camp on Aug. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, right, works with Mac Jones during training camp on Aug. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald via Getty Images)

One source told the outlet that Judge’s persona in meetings "rubbed people the wrong way," while another added that people were simply "frustrated" with him. 

O’Brien returns as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after two seasons with Alabama but his arrival certainly fuels speculation about Judge’s future with the franchise after a lackluster season serving as quarterbacks coach.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12), head coach Bill Belichick, far right, and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, middle, talk before a game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 4, 2009.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12), head coach Bill Belichick, far right, and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, middle, talk before a game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 4, 2009. (Damian Strohmeyer / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"I am looking forward to working with Bill again," Belichick said Thursday of O’Brien. "He is an outstanding coach and an asset to our staff."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.