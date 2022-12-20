Patriots lineman likes Instagram post throwing shade at Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t been getting much love this season. He owns a 5-6 record while throwing seven touchdowns to eight interceptions. His QBR is 30.7, down from 50.9 his rookie year. He was even benched for third-stringer Bailey Zappe mid-game after returning from injury against the Chicago Bears.

There was also the comment head coach Bill Belichick made after the Patriots’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. It implied a Hail Mary wasn’t called at the end of the game because Jones couldn’t reach the end zone from New England's 45-yard line.

Even though Jones was the 15th overall pick in last year’s draft, and he put together a solid 10-7 record as a starter last season that earned the Patriots a playoff berth, some believe the Patriots will shop around for a veteran QB this offseason.

It appears one of Jones’ teammates wouldn’t mind that either.

Starting offensive lineman Trent Brown liked an Instagram post by ESPN that quoted reporter Bill Barnwell’s comments on the Patriots’ quarterback situation.

"The Patriots have to at least call [Tom] Brady’s people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career. …They could also pursue [Jimmy] Garoppolo," Barnwell suggested.

It may be nothing, but the fact that Brown did like that suggestion could mean Jones might not be the guy the Patriots want under center.

Brady is a free agent this upcoming offseason, so speculation whether he’ll return for another season or actually retire this time has already begun. If he doesn’t return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have been floated as a possible destination.

Rob Gronkowski recently told Fox News Digital the Patriots would welcome Brady back with "all open arms." Of course, both sides would have to want the reunion.

Brown was a teammate of Brady’s in 2018, starting every game at left tackle for him.

Garoppolo was Brady’s backup in New England, and the organization clearly saw something in him when it drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Garoppolo is nursing an injury he suffered with the San Francisco 49ers. Considering he has a shot to return during the playoffs, he should be good to go by training camp next season. He’s also proven himself a solid starting quarterback since he left New England.

The argument for bringing in a veteran quarterback even with Jones on the roster is that he is still under contract for a guaranteed two seasons after this year, and the Patriots can activate his fifth-year option. If Brady were to return, for example, New England may view that as an opportunity for Jones to learn from one of the game’s greatest to ever do it.

It's also tough to play in the AFC East these days, with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills leading the way since Brady went to Tampa Bay. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have proven to be a solid group, and the New York Jets are no longer an easy matchup twice a year.

There’s no telling what Belichick is thinking short and long term at the most important position in the game, but with Jones regressing after a promising rookie season, no one can say for certain he will be under center for the Patriots in 2023.