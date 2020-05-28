Patriots' Jason McCourty says fears of team workouts similar to those of 'other people in our country'

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty believes that players’ concerns of returning to full-team workouts are no different than the “fears” that the rest of the country is experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCourty, unlike other NFL players, has made regular visits to Gillette Stadium to rehab an injury but he told reporters Wednesday that he’s anxious about full-team workouts now that the league has given teams the go-ahead to reopen training facilities.

“I think moving forward, I think we all have fears. I think, for me, fear of going back to work is no different than the fear of walking into a restaurant and sitting down to have dinner,” McCourty said, according to WEEI. “So I think as players we’re going to go through the same fears that a lot of other people in our country are going to go through."

He continued: "You have to figure it out the best way and when they tell us to come back to work, we have to as individuals make sure, hey, to my standard I feel like this is safe enough and I’m ready to commit to it and I’m ready to do it. And if not, you have to go about whatever you feel is best for you and your family.”

NFL coaches could return to team facilities as early as next week with mincamps including players starting as early as mid to late June, league sources told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.