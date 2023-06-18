Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Patriots' Jack Jones appeared to criticize Ja Morant's gun drama before NFL player's own weapons arrest

Morant suspended for 25 games Friday over gun scandal

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones landed in hot water Friday when he was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston after two guns were found inside his carry-on, Massachusetts State Police said.

Jones faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, police said. To make matters worse, an old tweet from Jones appeared to criticize NBA star Ja Morant for his own gun issues earlier this year.

Jack Jones talks

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones speaks with the media during training camp on July 30, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.." the tweet read.

Morant was suspended for 25 games after he was seen on an Instagram Live video flashing a gun just a few months after he was seen with one in a Denver nightclub. Morant took a brief leave of absence from the team and returned in time for the playoffs.

Jones, 25, had been planning to travel to Arizona when police were called to the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint in Terminal B at about 5:30 p.m. when the firearms were allegedly found.

Jack Jones vs the Browns

Jack Jones of the New England Patriots celebrates an incomplete pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

He was booked at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks and his bail was set at $50,000.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," reads the team's statement on the matter. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jack Jones vs the Bears

Jack Jones of the New England Patriots reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jones is set to enter his second year at cornerback for the Patriots. He had two interceptions in 13 games in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

