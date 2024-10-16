Patriots' Christian Barmore accuses police of racism after getting stopped for allegedly driving too slow

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore accused police officers in Providence, Rhode Island, of "unprofessional racism" after he was pulled over early Wednesday morning.

Barmore was reportedly stopped at 1 a.m. in Providence after police determined he was "slow rolling" in his Jeep with tinted windows.

"This tactic is known to police by slowing down an interaction with police to hide any contraband or weapons. It should also be noted that the area is known for high narcotic usage," a Providence Police Department report said.

Officers searched Barmore's Jeep and allegedly found an ash cup with what they say appeared to be a blunt and an unknown substance. Police also said they found several tubes filled with marijuana, according to multiple reports. Barmore was cited for operation of an unregistered vehicle, display of plates penalties and driving with an expired license.

After the incident, Barmore criticized the officers who pulled him over on X.

"I just experienced for the first time [five] Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at it’s finest," Barmore wrote.

The department responded via a statement on Wednesday.

"The Providence Police Department takes all concerns from the public very seriously and with the utmost professionalism. In this particular case, the vehicle in question was found to be unregistered during a routine traffic stop, which is a violation of the law. The officer acted in full compliance with department protocols and state regulations," the department said.

"We understand that any encounter with law enforcement can be stressful. However, it's important to note that officers are required to enforce all applicable laws, including those related to vehicle registration. We will continue to review the situation to ensure that proper procedures were followed and to maintain transparency with the public."

Over three seasons, Barmore has totaled 12½ sacks, 133 combined tackles, one forced fumble and 18 tackles for loss. Barmore just re-signed with New England for $92 million over four years in April. However, he hasn't played in any games yet this year after being diagnosed with blood clots in July.

NFL Network reported Barmore had a bruise on the back of his calf that he "kind of thought was nothing," but Patriots trainer Jim Whalen insisted he have it checked.

"Had this gone untreated, it could’ve been the worst for Christian Barmore," Ian Rapoport said Sunday.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addressed the situation involving Barmore's recent police encounter during a press conference Wednesday ahead of his team's upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

"We're aware of the situation. I had a conversation with him this morning. At least for this time here with you guys, I want to focus on Jacksonville," Mayo said.

Barmore is the latest Patriots player to face off-the-field issues with law enforcement this month. Defensive back and team captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested last week on assault and battery and drug charges. Peppers was placed on the commissioner's exempt list and is not eligible to practice with the team or attend games.

Peppers, 29, is accused of attacking his girlfriend after she reportedly received a phone call while the two were in bed. According to court documents, police were called to a home early Saturday morning over reports of an altercation.

