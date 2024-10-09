Patriots' Jabrill Peppers hits commissioner's exempt list after arrest

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list on Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly shoving and choking his girlfriend.

The defensive back was arrested earlier in the week and will be sidelined while he goes through the legal process. He was arrested without incident and posted $2,500 bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday and is set for a Nov. 22 court date.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Peppers won’t be with the team "in the near term."

"Any act of domestic violence is unacceptable for us," Mayo said. "With that being said, I do think that Jabrill has to go through the system, has to continue to go through due process. We’ll see how that works out."

Braintree, Massachusetts, police said they were called to a home over an alleged altercation between two people Saturday and a woman told responding officers that Peppers had choked her. Police said they also found a clear plastic bag containing white powder at the home, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Peppers was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class "B" substance.

Peppers’ attorney, Marc Brofsky, said in court that evidence "sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence."

While on the exempt list, Peppers is essentially on paid leave as the league reviews his case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.