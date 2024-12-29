Patriots chant 'Fire Mayo' as team suffers blowout loss to Chargers

New England Patriots fans seem to have had enough of Jerod Mayo as the head coach’s first season at the helm winds down.

Reporters in Foxborough, Massachusetts, who took in the Patriots’ 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night heard "Fire Mayo" chants coming from the stands at Gillette Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New England fell to 3-13 with the loss. If the Patriots lose next week, three wins would be their lowest total since they finished 2-14 in 1992. The team was 4-13 last season – the last year Bill Belichick was at the helm. Mayo took over for Belichick in January.

Mayo was asked about the chants after the game.

"You hear those things. But at the same time, they paid to sit in the seats, and we've got to play better," Mayo told reporters, via ESPN. "If we play better, we don't have to hear that stuff."

The offense has been among the heavily scrutinized issues for the Patriots.

2024 NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: FOUR MORE POSTSEASON SPOTS STILL UP FOR GRABS IN WEEK 17

Patriots president Jonathan Kraft appeared to get caught on camera complaining about the play-calling during the team’s loss against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. The offense hasn’t gotten much better since then.

Behind rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots are 30th in the league in points scored and 31st in yards gained. Mayo’s defense is 25th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed.

Deatrich Wise Jr., who has been with the Patriots since 2017, and Davon Godchaux each backed Mayo after the loss to the Chargers.

Wise said he thought he and his teammates should keep believing in Mayo.

"The guy's in his first season. It's not going to be golden. We didn't expect to win a Super Bowl this year. I get it, nobody wants to get beaten 40-7, but the chant is ridiculous," Godchaux added.

"Everybody plays a part in this. It isn't just Jerod Mayo. Players, coaches, front office. We just have to get better as a whole organization," he said. "I believe in this organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We just had probably the best team in the NFL right now on the ropes last week [in Buffalo]. I don't believe in all that other ridiculous stuff. The guy is in his first year. It's just ridiculous."