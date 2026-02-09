Patriots' Will Campbell avoids questions following Super Bowl LX loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell refused to speak to the media following the team’s Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks, while having a putrid performance.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who received a pain-relieving injection in his throwing shoulder before the game, was sacked six times and had three turnovers in the 29-13 loss. Campbell gave up two of the sacks on Maye. He allowed 14 pressures during the game, according to Next Gen Stats. It was the most allowed by an NFL player in a game this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He declined to answer questions after the game and left the locker room without speaking to reporters, according to the Boston Globe.

The 22-year-old Louisiana native was a highly touted prospect coming out of LSU. The Patriots must have thought so as well since they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2025 draft.

However, he came under tremendous scrutiny for his play in the 13 games he appeared in.

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel declined to put the blame on just one person.

"We can sit here and try to put in on one guy. You'll be disappointed because that will never happen," Vrabel said. "It starts with us as a coaching staff. ... That's never going to change."

Ultimately, the Patriots couldn’t get enough offense going. New England was down 12-0 at halftime and didn’t score until late in the game when Maye connected with Mack Hollins for a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We couldn't gain any rhythm, any field position," Vrabel said. "Defensively, we were really good against the run and we weren't. We were just playing catch-up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.