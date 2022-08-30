Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Patriots' Bill Belichick shows a different side when legendary sportscaster enters press conference

Berman created the infamous nickname: 'The Nattily-Clad’ Bill Belichick

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Bill Belichick is known for his serious demeanor both on and off the field, but on Monday reporters gathering for a press conference caught a glimpse of the New England Patriots head coach in a very different light.

Belichick was elated when legendary sportscaster Chris Berman entered the Patriots press room, even giving him a round of applause as he exclaimed, "We’re graced."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick walks on the field at training camp.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick walks on the field at training camp. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Haven’t been to one of these in a couple of years," Berman said as he made his way to a seat.

"Nice to have you, honored. Honored," Belichick said, continuing to smile.

He gave the first question to Berman who simply asked if it was "still fun" for Belichick after so many years.

Sportscaster Chris Berman looks on following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

Sportscaster Chris Berman looks on following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Love it, love it. Training camp. Another week of camp here. Good opportunity for us to continue to get better. Obviously, no game this week but a lot of things for us to work on. Then we'll start our preparations for Miami next week. We can get a head start on a few things there, but there's just some things that we need to cover this week, situationally, and clean up some things that through the course of the preseason we haven't got to yet. But looking forward to it."

One reporter asked if Berman’s presence brought to mind any of his famous catchphrases to which Belichick credited him with creating his game-day look-inspired nickname.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks onto the practice field during Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks onto the practice field during Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Absolutely, yeah. I think of ‘The Nattily-Clad’ Bill Belichick, coined that phrase for me."

Berman joined ESPN just one month after the network debuted in 1979 and is credited with helping to propel the organization forward, becoming one of the most notable names in American sportscasting history along the way.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com