Patriots' Bill Belichick praises Russell Wilson ahead of Sunday night matchup: 'This guy is a tremendous player'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick broke from his usual stoic manner to heap praise on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of their Sunday night matchup.

The Patriots and Seahawks meet for the first time since the 2016 regular season. Belichick gave his assessment of Wilson to reporters, according to ESPN.

“Honestly, I think he's in a way underrated by the media or the fans, I don't know. But I don't really see anybody better than this player. This guy is a tremendous player,” Belichick said.

With Seattle’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Wilson reached 30,056 passing yards and 4,022 rushing yards for his career. He joined Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young as the only other player with at least 30,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards.

Belichick recognized what the veteran can bring to the game.

“He can do everything. He's got obviously great leadership, playmaking skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game. His decision-making, running, passing,” Belichick said.

“His passing numbers are extraordinary. You can put him up against anybody since he's been in the league -- literally anybody, in almost any category, His winning percentage is impressive. He's there for every game -- never missed a game. He's got a great ability to do the right thing at the right time. He has tremendous vision and sees the field extremely well."

“I don't think there's a better deep-ball passer in the league, in terms of decision-making and accuracy. He attacks literally every inch of the field.”

Wilson was 31-for-35 with 322 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also led the team in rushing with 29 yards on the ground on three carries. Seattle won the game, 38-25.

Wilson, 31, is only in his ninth season in the NFL. He’s clearly been the best quarterback in franchise history and has the Super Bowl ring to prove it.

The six-time Pro Bowler has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s thrown for 30 or more touchdown passes for three consecutive seasons and has three 4,000 or more passing yards in a season.