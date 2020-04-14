Patriots' Bill Belichick optimistic about quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick expressed his confidence in the team’s two quarterbacks who are not named Tom Brady on Monday.

For the first time in several seasons, the Patriots will not have Brady run out of the tunnel and take snaps as a member of the Patriots. Nevertheless, Belichick said the team was confident with what they have in Jarrett Stidham and the recently signed Brian Hoyer.

“Well, we’ve spent quite a bit of time with both Brian and Stid,” the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach told reporters during his pre-draft conference call, according to NESN. “I think we have a pretty good – [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and myself – certainly have a pretty good feel for both those players. The circumstances will be different this year, and we’ll see how everything plays out.

“But again, to start with, I think the main thing is to give everyone a chance to compete, to get people comfortable with the position and the skills that they’re playing, the communication that’s involved. We’ll evaluate the players as we get an opportunity to evaluate them. So, right now, the spring will be about teaching the best that we can. At whatever point we get a chance to get on the field and participate and play, then that’s what we’ll do. But, not sure exactly how that’s going to go. Once we figure it out, then we’ll work from there.”

As members of the Patriots, Stidham and Hoyer have started a combined zero games. Stidham appeared in three games during his rookie year last season. Hoyer is entering his third stint with the team and had played in 23 games for New England overall.

“Whoever the quarterback is, we’ll try to make things work smoothly and efficiently for that player and take advantage of his strengths and his skills,” Belichick added.

New England also has options on the free-agent market in Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, and Colin Kaepernick should the team lose confidence in either player.