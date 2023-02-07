Patriots' Bill Belichick lauds Tom Brady, reminisces about coaching him: 'Just the greatest player'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appeared on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday to reminisce with Tom Brady and the 20 years the two spent together, winning six Super Bowl titles.

Belichick lauded Brady and was thankful to get the chance to work with him for so long. New England selected Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady replaced Drew Bledsoe during the 2001 season and the rest is history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just the greatest player," Belichick said. "The greatest career. A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it's got to end at some point, you know, but it's the greatest one ever. So, congratulations, Tom."

Belichick explained he learned a lot from Brady when he was able to pick the quarterback’s mind during film sessions. He recalled at times when Brady would point things out to him, and he would think, "this guy sees everything."

Belichick praised Brady’s ability to remember plays that happened from two years ago and the same situations he has been in over times during his career.

TOM BRADY OPENS HIMSELF UP TO RAZZING FROM FORMER NFL COLLEAGUES OVER UNDERWEAR SELFIE

"We all have decent memories, but to be able to process it that quickly in a matter of literally seconds and split seconds on the field or during a timeout or going back on the field with how much time’s left," he explained on the podcast. "… Those are the things that I learned from Tom as a quarterback – was how to see the game as a quarterback instead of a coach."

Belichick made clear that he and Brady had a "good relationship" despite the rumors of a rift between the two during the latter part of the quarterback’s time in Foxborough.

"We had a really good relationship, especially in the film room and talking football and all that, that I’ll always treasure and I learned so much from," he said. "Because nobody sees the game better than Tom Brady sees it or saw it, and I was so lucky to learn from him and his vision. No other coach will get that experience. I mean, it was incredible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady announced last week that he was "retiring for good" after finishing up his 23rd season in the NFL.