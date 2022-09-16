Patriots announce death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots on Friday announced the death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan.

The one-time Super Bowl champion died Sept. 9 at the age of 70.

Jordan played 11 seasons in the NFL — seven with New England, and four with the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

He was selected by the Houston Oilers in the seventh round of the 1973 NFL Draft, but could never agree on a contract with them. Jordan signed with the Pats as a free agent the following year.

Jordan made a name for himself as a linebacker for Washington University in St. Louis. He led the Huskies in tackles for three straight seasons and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Jordan started in 87 of the 95 games he played with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XVIII with the Raiders in 1984 against the Washington Redskins.