Patrick Mahomes to miss at least 3 weeks after suffering knee injury: reports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to miss at least three weeks after suffering a knee injury during the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

An MRI confirmed Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but luckily there was no significant additional damage, according to media reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer both reported that last year's MVP will seek another opinion for his injured right knee and after initial fears of an ACL tear. ESPN's Adam Schefter says the MRI results are the "best-case scenario" for both Mahomes and the Chiefs, according to NFL.com.

The injury initially looked bad.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked to reporters about the injury after the game last night, describing the unsettling sight.

“His knee didn't even look like a knee. It was all out of whack,” he said, according to ESPN.

Mahomes, 24, was reportedly walking around cautiously, but in good spirits following the Chiefs 30-6 victory on Thursday, according to NFL.com.

With the previous injury timeline, the best-case scenario for him is returning for their week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a bye week looming after that game, the team may hold him out until the week 13 game against the Oakland Raiders.

With Mahomes out, Matt Moore will be the quarterback going forward for the Chiefs. Next up is Sunday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 27.