Miami Dolphins have no plans to play Josh Rosen for the rest of the season

The Miami Dolphins appear to be finished with the Josh Rosen experiment this season.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that there were no plans to replace quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with Rosen for the rest of the season. Miami has two games left.

DREW BREES' ALL-TIME PASSING TOUCHDOWN RECORD ALREADY FACING CHALLENGE FROM ONE GREAT QUARTERBACK

“We will always do what we feel is in the best interests of this team and play the guy that gives us the best chance to win; we feel that’s Ryan,” Flores said, according to the Miami Herald. “It’s [been] that way for the last eight to 10 weeks.”

Flores then brushed off any notion that Miami could get more information about Rosen, saying he could acquire what he needed through practice reps.

CLEVELAND BROWNS' KAREEM HUNT SUGGESTS SOME TEAMMATES DIDN'T GIVE IT THEIR ALL VS. ARIZONA CARDINALS

“You can always get more information, but we have what we have [and that’s] practice reps and the game reps he had and his play for [Arizona] a year ago,” Flores said. “The most important thing is what we see in practice on a weekly basis.”

The Arizona Cardinals selected Rosen in the first round of the 2018 draft. The Cardinals then traded Rosen to the Dolphins in April for a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Rosen has appeared in six games this season and started three. He has 567 yards and a touchdown pass along with five interceptions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He still has two years left on his rookie deal and his future is as murky as ever.