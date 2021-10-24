Patrick Mahomes takes knee to the head in Chiefs' blowout loss to Titans

Patrick Mahomes was helped off the field toward the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans after taking a knee to the helmet in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes was trying to make something happen down 24 points in the final period. The pocket quickly collapsed on him, and he was wrapped up around the legs by Titans defensive end Denico Autry. As Mahomes started to fall, he was hit in the head by Jeffery Simmons’ knee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star quarterback’s teammates immediately spilled onto the field to help Mahomes off. He was seen going into the medical tent on the sidelines briefly and then talking with coaches.

Chad Henne subbed for Mahomes, whose day ended with 206 passing yards, an interception and two fumbles. Mahomes was held without a touchdown pass for the first time since September 2019 against the Denver Broncos.

It was a rough day for the Chiefs overall.

The Titans dominated Kansas City from start to finish, scoring all 27 of their points in the first half.

GIANTS' DANIEL JONES MAKES INCREDIBLE ONE-HANDED CATCH, DRIVE ENDS WITH TD

Derrick Henry started the scoring with a 5-yard passing touchdown to MyCole Pruitt.

Ryan Tannehill added two touchdowns of his own in the first half. Tannehill threw a 24-yard pass to A.J. Brown in the first quarter and then ran into the end zone for a score in the second quarter.

The Chiefs didn’t score until 11:04 remained in the third. It was a Harrison Butker field goal.

Tannehill finished 21-for-27 for 270 passing yards with the touchdowns and an interception. Henry finished with 86 rushing yards. Brown led the way with eight catches for 133 yards and a score.

Mahomes has thrown nine interceptions through the first seven games of the season. He had 11 in 2019 and 2020 combined, but it appears the 2021 iteration of the Chiefs is much different than what fans are accustomed to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tennessee improved to 5-2 on the season, and Kansas City fell to 3-4.