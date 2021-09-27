Patrick Mahomes owns up to Justin Herbert remark after Chargers, Chiefs game: 'I guess I believe it'

Patrick Mahomes engaged in a bit of friendly trash-talking over the summer but was forced to own up to it when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers handed the Kansas City Chiefs their second loss of the season on Sunday.

While playing at the American Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, California, in July, Mahomes was cautioned by a fan to "watch out for Justin Herbert next year." He responded, "I’ll see it when I believe it," seemingly mixing up the popular expression.

CHIEFS GIVE HEALTH UPDATE ON ANDY REID AFTER COACH WAS TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

After Herbert threw the game-winning touchdown with just 32 seconds left, Mahomes was certainly a believer.

"I guess I believe it. That’s all you can say," Mahomes replied when a reporter asked about his comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Herbert finished with 281 yards passing and four TDs without an interception, outdueling Patrick Mahomes in a matchup of two teams expected to compete for a division title

"Nobody is happy with the way we played," Mahomes said after the game. "You take a loss to a division opponent, it's not a good thing. We haven't done a lot of that in my time here. It's how you respond. We have a long season ahead of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes finished with 260 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.