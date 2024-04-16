Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes explains why he avoided calling for tight gun-control laws after shooting, endorsing president

Mahomes offered prayers for those injured in the Super Bowl shooting

Ryan Gaydos
Patrick Mahomes is one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL and across sports and was recognized as Time magazine’s "Most Influential People" on Tuesday.

In the profile, the deadly Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, was mentioned. One person was killed, and several others were wounded as the team tried to celebrate its second consecutive title, supplanting them as a dynastic team not seen since the New England Patriots.

Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl parade

Patrick Mahomes walks the parade route as fans go wild during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade on Feb 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thoughts, prayers and calls for tighter gun-control measures rained onto social media as shots fired were reported. Mahomes offered his condolences, donated money to an aid fund for victims and went to the hospital to visit some of the victims.

However, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback stopped short of advocating for those measures. He explained why to Time magazine.

"I continue to educate myself," he said. "I don't want to make a quick response to something that takes a lot of education to really learn and make a swaying comment based off that. But I know we have to find a solution of some way to make this stuff stop."

Patrick Mahomes and Nick Bosa

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, sheds off the sack attempt of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, #97, during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb.11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mahomes has been involved in politics and societal issues in the past. He was among those who advocated for the NFL to condemn the police-involved killing of George Floyd and campaigned with LeBron James to urge Americans to head to the polls for the 2020 election.

However, he did not endorse a presidential candidate. Time reported he did not appear to be on the verge of offering an endorsement this time around either.

"I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," he told the outlet. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

Patrick Mahomes talks to reporters

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and third time recipient of the MVP award Patrick Mahomes, #15, speaks to the media during the Super Bowl LVIII Chiefs Press Conference on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. (Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mahomes and the Chiefs will embark on a journey to do what no NFL team has done before – win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

