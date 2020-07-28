Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Patrick Mahomes
Published

Patrick Mahomes becoming part owner of Kansas City Royals

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday

Associated Press
close
NFL training camps begin as some players express concerns about safety protocolsVideo

NFL training camps begin as some players express concerns about safety protocols

Has the NFL put the proper COVID-19 protocols in place to protect players for the 2020 season? Former NFL player Jack Brewer reacts.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

“I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mahomes' decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Trending in Sports