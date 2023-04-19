Tiger Woods undergoes procedure to treat foot injury; PGA Championship status unknown

Tiger Woods had a procedure on his foot 10 days after he withdrew from the Masters.

Woods was in the middle of the third round when he withdrew after reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.

After just barely making the cut in gloomy weather, he was 6-over par in his first seven holes of the third round, thanks to two bogeys and back-to-back doubles, the first time he ever had double-bogeys on consecutive holes at Augusta, leaving him at 9-over for the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The announcement from Woods' official Twitter account said it was a "subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture" performed in New York.

"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation," the announcement said.

The Masters was Woods' first tournament since the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished tied for 45th. With the PGA Championship set to tee off May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., his status for golf's second major championship is in question.

SWEDISH GOLFER LINN GRANT TO MISS FIRST LPGA MAJOR DUE TO VACCINATION STATUS

After finishing in second at the 2018 PGA Championship, Woods has since finished by missing the cut in 2019, tied for 37th in 2020, not participating in 2021 and withdrawing in 2022.

Woods said after his first round at Augusta that he was "sore" and admitted before the tournament started he was not 100% healthy.

"Yeah, mobility, it’s not where I would like it," he said. "I’ve said to you guys before, I’m very lucky to have this leg. It’s mine. Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s OK. I’m OK with that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 47-year-old Woods last won the PGA Championship in 2007 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.